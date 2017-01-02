Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter — the first of 2017! — offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s TV schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch it. The new year kicks off with a new “Celebrity Apprentice,” a new “Bachelor,” a revamped “One Day at a Time,” and much more.

“The New Celebrity Apprentice,” NBC, Monday, 8 p.m.

Donald Trump, who? The eighth season of the “Celebrity Apprentice” — now aptly dubbed “The New Celebrity Apprentice” — will be hosted by Arnold Schwarzenegger, who steps in for the president-elect (who will keep an executive producer credit on the reality series). We’ll be tuning in to see how the Terminator does in the boardroom, which will be filled with contestants such as Boy George, Snooki, and “Real Housewives” star Kyle Richards.

“The Bachelor,” ABC, Monday, 8 p.m.

Fourth time’s the charm?! Fan-favorite (or, is he?) Nick Viall takes on the role of leading man in Season 21 of the long-running dating show. Viall is known to Bachelor Nation from seasons past — he first appeared on Andi Dorfman’s season of “The Bachelorette” in 2014 when he was the runner-up; then, he made a surprise return on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Bachelorette” season in 2015 when he became runner-up once again; and then, he was a contestant on Season 3 of summer spinoff “Bachelor in Paradise.” Click here to see who’s competing for Viall’s heart, and click here to set up your fantasy league team. (Yes, really.)

“Nashville,” CMT, Thursday, 9 p.m.

It’s not over yet, #Nashies! After being canceled at ABC, the Connie Britton and Hayden Panettiere-starrer was picked up at CMT for its fifth season. Though the country music show is moving to a new network with new showrunners, Season 5 will look very familiar to fans, with returning cast members including Charles Esten, Sam Palladio, Jonathan Jackson, Clare Bowen, Lennon Stella, Maisy Stella, Chris Carmack, Panettiere, and Britton — well, at least for a good chunk of episodes. (Numerous reports have surfaced that Britton will not appear in the entire season, but the network won’t comment.)

“One Day at a Time,” Netflix, Friday (CRITICS PICK)

A new Netflix comedy that reboots and refreshes Norman Lear’s 1975 sitcom of the same name is an object lesson in how to use the multi-camera format to advantage. The new show, which updates the original’s single-mom plotline to follow a Cuban-American family in Los Angeles, is fresh, funny, and smart. Justina Machado plays lead Penelope Alvarez, a recently separated mother of two who juggles raising two adolescents, avoiding her mother’s well-meaning scoldings, and making a living as an assistant at a doctor’s office. Oh yeah: She’s also a veteran, having served in the army in Afghanistan. Moreno, as larger-than-life matriarch Lydia, is an obvious draw, but Machado holds the show together with a natural ebullience tinged with just a bit of desperation. And with various moods, levels of seriousness, and mutual good humor, the Alvarez family fights — constantly. “One Day at a Time” is what would happen if NBC’s “The Carmichael Show” and “Cristela” were mashed together; a talky, female-centric sitcom about a Latin-American family that loves each other very much and disagrees on a lot, but finds a way back to each other each time. It’s also a show that just would not work in any other format; its concern is with the mechanics of this family’s mutual existence, with the slow and repetitive paces of intimacy.

“Emerald City,” NBC, Friday, 8 p.m.

NBC’s long-gestating project, which is a darker take on “The Wizard of Oz,” has been buzzing since 2013 when it was first put into development — however, Variety critic Maureen Ryan says there’s not much to buzz about. “Although it’s gorgeous, there’s too little tension and suspense driving it,” Ryan writes in her review, continuing, “The familiarity of the story and the lack of charisma displayed by core characters combine to impart the idea that there is less here than meets the eye.” Despite our critic’s opinion, with comparisons to fantasy projects like “Game of Thrones” and “Lord of the Rings,” perhaps “Emerald City” is worth checking out.