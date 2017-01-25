NBC has given a pilot order to “What About Barb?” a comedy based on the movie “What About Bob?” Variety has learned.

The pilot follows a psychotherapist who tries to cut ties with her most overbearing patient, but is unsuccessful and gains an annoying family member in the process.

The single-cam comedy hails from writer Joe Port, who will serve as executive producer with Joe Wiseman. ABC Studios is producing.

Port and Wiseman have extensive experience in the broadcast comedy TV world. Their credits include “The Odd Couple” and “The Crazy Ones” on CBS, “Last Man Standing” on ABC, “New Girl” on Fox, plus “1600 Penn” on NBC.

“What About Bob?” starred Bill Murray and Richard Dreyfuss. The 1991 black comedy centered around Murray who played a psychiatric patient who follows his egotistical psychiatrist, played by Dreyfuss, on vacation. The film made nearly $68 million at the box office.

“What About Barb?” is the latest movie-to-television adaptation to come to TV, following series this season such as “The Exorcist” and “Lethal Weapon” on Fox and “Frequency” on the CW.