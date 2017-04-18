The WGA and Hollywood’s major studios have ended contract negotiations for a week while the guild conducts its strike authorization vote. The sides have agreed to resume talks on April 25, the day after the guild concludes the voting to authorize a work stoppage.

The decision will leave negotiators just four business days to hammer out an agreement before the May 1 expiration of the current contract.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers put a new offer on the table last Thursday, after four days of talks. The new deal was said to include proposals addressing one of the WGA’s key concerns, the compensation structure for lower-rung writers working on short order series. A source close to the situation described the offer as a small improvement from the WGA’s perspective but cautioned that the sides are still far apart on other points.

The guild’s strike authorization vote will begin on Wednesday and conclude April 24. The conflicts at the bargaining table this time around are the closest that the industry has come to a broad-based strike threat in a decade, since the last WGA work stoppage that ran Nov. 5, 2007 to Feb. 12, 2008.

The WGA and AMPTP have been operating in a news blackout while negotiations are ongoing. It’s unclear if the sides will meet again on Tuesday. The WGA is hosting membership meetings in Los Angeles and New York on Tuesday and Wednesday evening to discuss the state of contract negotiations and rally scribes behind the strike authorization vote. The WGA and major studios held two weeks of talks that began March 13.

The sides resumed talks on April 10, after the WGA initiated the strike authorization vote. The WGA rejected the first offer made by the studios on March 23, saying it was inadequate to address the economic pressures that writers face amid the massive shifts in the entertainment business, particularly in television.

Last week multiple sources reported that the sides had made some headway on one key issue involving the way writers are paid when working on so-called short order series (running less than 22 episodes per season) with long production timetables.

The guild is pushing to bring fees for shows produced for cable and streaming platforms up to parity with broadcast series, and higher compensation for writers on shows where the work schedule for scribes runs more than two weeks per episode — a growing problem for writers on cable and streaming shows. The so-called “span” issue was the subject of much discussion in the negotiating room earlier this week, sources said.

The AMPTP’s new proposal is believed to basically accept the WGA’s proposed formula for boosting writer income on short-order shows but would limit those gains to the lower-rung writers on a show, and would exclude writers working under overall deals and highly paid showrunners and exec producers. It’s not clear if that targeting is structured by job classification or salary level.

The TV compensation issues are a direct result of the massive growth in series production and the evolution of the business from long-established norms of what constituted a TV season. The TV components of the WGA’s 600-page Minimum Basic Agreement are largely rooted in an industry defined by the traditional September-May, 22-episode season, but those shows are no longer the norm in TV.