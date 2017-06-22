‘Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later’ Gets Premiere Date, First Trailer

Netflix has released the first trailer and premiere date for “Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later,” the follow-up series to the film “Wet Hot American Summer” and the prequel series “Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp.”

The new series takes place in 1991, ten years after the conclusion of the film. The former counselors of Camp Firewood meet up for a reunion none of them will ever forget. The entire eight-episode series will drop on Netflix on Aug. 4.

Returning cast includes A.D. Miles, Amy Poehler, Beth Dover, Chris Meloni, Chris Pine, David Hyde Pierce, David Wain, Elizabeth Banks, Eric Nenninger, H. Jon Benjamin, Janeane Garofalo, Jason Schwartzman, Joe Lo Truglio, John Early, Josh Charles, Ken Marino, Kristen Wiig, Lake Bell, Marguerite Moreau, Marisa Ryan, Michael Ian Black, Michael Showalter, Molly Shannon, Nina Hellman, Paul Rudd, Rich Sommer, Sarah Burns and Zak Orth.

New cast members include Skyler Gisondo, Samm Levine, Mark Feuerstein, Marlo Thomas, Joey Bragg, Jai Courtney, Dax Shepard, Alyssa Milano​ and Adam Scott.