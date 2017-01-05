HBO’s “Westworld,” Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and FX’s “Atlanta” are among the new series grabbing nominations for the 28th annual Producers Guild Awards.

“Westworld” and “Stranger Things” both broke into the drama series race. The two will contend for the prize at the Jan. 28 ceremony against HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” the reigning Emmy winner for drama series, AMC’s “Better Call Saul” and Netflix’s “House of Cards.”

“Atlanta” was the sole newbie in the comedy series heat. Donald Glover’s auteur comedy will face off against HBO’s “Silicon Valley” and “Veep” (which has scored back-to-back Emmy wins the past two years) and ABC’s “Black-ish” and “Modern Family.”

The PGA’s longform category is a hot competition among the big winner at last year’s Emmy Awards, FX’s “The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” and Netflix’s “Black Mirror,” AMC’s “The Night Manager,” HBO’s “The Night Of” and PBS’ “Sherlock: The Abomindable Bride.”

In the talk-variety category, TBS’ “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” was the newcomer in the category. CBS’ “The Late Late Show with James Corden” is also a contender along with HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” which took the Emmy for talk-variety in September, and “Real Time with Bill Maher” and NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”

Here is the full list of nominations:

The David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Long-Form Television:

· Black Mirror (Season 3)

This show is in the process of being vetted for individual producer eligibility

· The Night Manager (Season 1)

Producers: Simon Cornwell, Stephen Garrett, Stephen Cornwell, Hugh Laurie, Tom Hiddleston, Susanne Bier, David Farr, John le Carré, William D. Johnson, Alexei Boltho, Rob Bullock

· The Night Of

This show is in the process of being vetted for individual producer eligibility

· The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (Season 1)

Producers: Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski, Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, D.V. DeVincentis, Anthony Hemingway, Alexis Martin Woodall, John Travolta, Chip Vucelich

· Sherlock: The Abominable Bride

This show is in the process of being vetted for individual producer eligibility

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program:

· E:60 (2016)

· The Fight Game with Jim Lampley: A Tribute to Muhammad Ali

· Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Los Angeles Rams (Season 11)

· Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (Season 22)

· VICE World of Sports (Season 1)

The Award for Outstanding Digital Series:

· 30 for 30 Shorts (Season 5)

· Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Season 7, Season 8)

· Epic Rap Battles of History (Season 5)

· Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: ACADEMY (Season 1)

· National Endowment for the Arts: United States of Arts

The Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Drama:

· Better Call Saul (Season 2)

Producers: Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould, Melissa Bernstein, Mark Johnson, Thomas Schnauz, Gennifer Hutchison, Nina Jack, Robin Sweet, Diane Mercer, Bob Odenkirk

· Game of Thrones (Season 6)

Producers: David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Bernadette Caulfield, Frank Doelger, Carolyn Strauss, Bryan Cogman, Lisa McAtackney, Chris Newman, Greg Spence

· House of Cards (Season 4)

Producers: Beau Willimon, Dana Brunetti, Michael Dobbs, Josh Donen, David Fincher, Eric Roth, Kevin Spacey, Robin Wright, John Mankiewicz, Robert Zotnowski, Jay Carson, Frank Pugliese, Boris Malden

· Stranger Things (Season 1)

Producers: Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, Iain Paterson

· Westworld (Season 1)

Producers: J.J. Abrams, Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, Bryan Burk, Athena Wickham, Kathy Lingg, Richard J. Lewis, Roberto Patino, Katherine Lingenfelter, Cherylanne Martin

The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Comedy:

· Atlanta (Season 1)

Producers: Donald Glover, Dianne McGunigle, Paul Simms, Hiro Murai, Alex Orr

· black-ish (Season 2)

Producers: Kenya Barris, Jonathan Groff, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins, Vijal Patel, Gail Lerner, Corey Nickerson, Courtney Lilly, Lindsey Shockley, Peter Saji, Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry, Hale Rothstein, Michael Petok, Yvette Lee Bowser

· Modern Family (Season 7)

Producers: Steven Levitan, Christopher Lloyd, Paul Corrigan, Abraham Higginbotham, Elaine Ko, Jeff Morton, Jeffrey Richman, Brad Walsh, Danny Zuker, Vali Chandrasekaran, Andy Gordon, Jon Pollack, Chuck Tatham, Chris Smirnoff, Sally Young

· Silicon Valley (Season 3)

This show is in the process of being vetted for individual producer eligibility

· Veep (Season 5)

Producers: David Mandel, Frank Rich, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lew Morton, Morgan Sackett, Sean Gray, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Jim Margolis, Georgia Pritchett, Will Smith, Chris Addison, Rachel Axler, David Hyman, Erik Kenward, Billy Kimball, Steve Koren

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television:

· 30 for 30 (Season 7)

Producers: Connor Schell, John Dahl, Libby Geist, Bill Simmons, Erin Leyden, Gentry Kirby, Andrew Billman, Marquis Daisy, Deirdre Fenton

· 60 Minutes (Season 48, Season 49)

This show is in the process of being vetted for individual producer eligibility

· Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown (Season 5-8)

Producers: Anthony Bourdain, Christopher Collins, Lydia Tenaglia, Sandra Zweig

· Hamilton’s America

This show is in the process of being vetted for individual producer eligibility

· Making a Murderer (Season 1)

This show is in the process of being vetted for individual producer eligibility

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Competition Television:

· The Amazing Race (Season 27, Season 28)

Producers: Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, Mark Vertullo

· American Ninja Warrior (Season 7, Season 8)

This show is in the process of being vetted for individual producer eligibility

· Lip Sync Battle (Season 1, Season 2)

This show is in the process of being vetted for individual producer eligibility

· Top Chef (Season 13)

Producers: Daniel Cutforth, Tom Colicchio, Casey Kriley, Padma Lakshmi, Jane Lipsitz, Doneen Arquines, Erica Ross, Patrick Schmedeman, Ellie Carbajal

· The Voice (Season 9-11)

Producers: Audrey Morrissey, Jay Bienstock, Mark Burnett, John de Mol, Chad Hines, Lee Metzger, Kyra Thompson, Mike Yurchuk, Amanda Zucker, Carson Daly

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television:

· Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (Season 1)

This show is in the process of being vetted for individual producer eligibility

· Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Season 3)

Producers: Tim Carvell, John Oliver, Liz Stanton

· The Late Late Show with James Corden (Season 2)

Producers: Ben Winston, Rob Crabbe, Mike Gibbons, Amy Ozols, Sheila Rogers, Michael Kaplan, Jeff Kopp, James Longman, Josie Cliff, James Corden

· Real Time with Bill Maher (Season 14)

Producers: Bill Maher, Scott Carter, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Billy Martin, Dean E. Johnsen, Chris Kelly, Matt Wood

· Saturday Night Live (Season 42)

Producers: Lorne Michaels, Steve Higgins, Erik Kenward, Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, Ken Aymong

The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program:

· Girl Meets World (Season 2, Season 3)

· Octonauts (Season 4)

· School of Rock (Season 1)

· Sesame Street (Season 46)

· SpongeBob SquarePants (Season 9)