‘The Leftovers’ Alum Joins ‘Westworld’ Season 2 at HBO

Finally, some new details about the second season of “Westworld” are trickling out.

“The Leftovers” alum Katja Herbers has joined Season 2 of the HBO drama as a series regular, Variety has confirmed.

Herbers will play Grace, a seasoned guest in Westworld whose latest visit comes at the park’s darkest hour.

Herbers is the first new cast member to join the upcoming season of “Westworld.” However, Talulah Riley and Louis Herthum, who both recurred on the first season, have been upped to series regulars — aside from them, HBO has not confirmed who else is returning from the Season 1 cast.

With the network note confirming which characters will be back for Season 2, many casting question marks were left up in the air, given the amount of deaths that occurred during the first season. Anthony Hopkins, Angela Sarafyan, Sidse Babett Knudsen and Jeffrey Wright were among the cast members whose arcs ended with cliffhangers that seemed to kill of their characters in some capacity, though the storylines were vague and unclear. “Westworld” also stars Ed Harris, Evan Rachel Wood, James Marsden, Thandie Newton, Tessa Thompson, Jimmi Simpson, Rodrigo Santoro, Shannon Woodward, Ingrid Bolsø Berdal, Ben Barnes, Simon Quarterman and Luke Hemsworth.

For Herbers, the role marks an expansion for her relationship at HBO, as she nabbed the “Westworld” park after recurring on the final season of “The Leftovers.” She is also known for her starring role on WGN’s “Manhattan” and an arc on FX’s “The Americans.” Up next, she will play Paul Bettany’s wife in the Discovery Channel limited series, “Manhunt: Unabomber.”

