‘Westworld’ Adds Two New Cast Members to Season 2

“Westworld” is filling out its cast for Season 2, adding two more actors to the ensemble, Variety has confirmed.

Jonathan Tucker and Neil Jackson have both been cast in the HBO series.

Tucker will recur as Major Craddock, a commanding military officer in the second season of “Westworld.” Jackson joins as a series regular, and will play Nicholas, a charming and resourceful man who finds himself in uncharted territory.

The duo joins previously announced newbie Katja Herbers, who was cast as a series regular. Louis Herthum and Talulah Riley, who were both in Season 1, have also been upped to series regulars.

Tucker is known from “Kingdom” and “American Gods.” He is repped by UTA and Management 360. Jackson’s credits include “Absentia” and “Sleepy Hollow.” He is repped by Industry Entertainment, Sanders Armstrong Caserta Management, and Troika.

HBO has not confirmed which cast members from the first season will be returning, as the finale ended with cliffhangers regarding characters’ fates. Season 1 starred Anthony Hopkins, Ed Harris, Evan Rachel Wood, James Marsden, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Jimmi Simpson, Rodrigo Santoro, Shannon Woodward, Ingrid Bolsø Berdal, Ben Barnes, Simon Quarterman, Angela Sarafyan, Luke Hemsworth, and Clifton Collins, Jr.

“Westworld” is created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, who serve as executive producers with J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Roberto Patino, Richard Lewis, and Ben Stephenson. Co-executive producers are Eugene Kelly, Ron Fitzgerald, and Frederick E.O. Toye. The series hails from Kilter Films, Bad Robot Productions, and Warner Bros. Television.

Production on “Westworld” Season 2 begins this month.