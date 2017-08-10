‘Westworld’ Season 2 Adds Three Actors, Including ‘Vikings’ Star

TV Reporter @JoeOtterson
Gustaf Skarsgard
IBL/REX/Shutterstock

Westworld” Season 2 is rounding out its cast with the addition of three new actors, Variety has confirmed.

Gustaf Skarsgård (pictured above), Fares Fares, and Betty Gabriel will all be joining the HBO series’ sophomore season. Skarsgård, known for playing Floki on the History series “Vikings,” will play Karl Strand, described as a white-collar guy comfortable in the field. Fares, who has appeared on the FX series “Tyrant” and in “Rogue One,” will play Antoine Costa, a tech expert. Gabriel, who most recently appeared in the blockbuster film “Get Out,” will be playing Maling, who is trying to restore order on the ground.

Skarsgård and Fares will be series regulars, while Gabriel will be recurring. Skarsgård is repped by MGMT. Entertainment and Agentfirman Planthaber/Kildén/Mandic in Sweden. Fares is repped by Magnolia Entertainment. Gabriel is repped by Greene & Associates Talent and Generate.

The three are the latest additions to the cast. Previously, Jonathan Tucker and Neil Jackson were both cast in Season 2 in recurring roles. Other new cast members include Katja Herbers, who was cast as a series regular. Louis Herthum and Talulah Riley, who were both in Season 1, have also been upped to series regulars.

Related

Westworld HBO

‘Westworld’ Reveals Early Season 2 Footage at Comic-Con

HBO has not confirmed which cast members from the first season will be returning, as the finale ended with cliffhangers regarding characters’ fates. Season 1 starred Anthony Hopkins, Ed Harris, Evan Rachel Wood, James Marsden, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Jimmi Simpson, Rodrigo Santoro, Shannon Woodward, Ingrid Bolsø Berdal, Ben Barnes, Simon Quarterman, Angela Sarafyan, Luke Hemsworth, and Clifton Collins, Jr.

“Westworld” is created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, who serve as executive producers with J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Roberto Patino, Richard Lewis, and Ben Stephenson. Co-executive producers are Eugene Kelly, Ron Fitzgerald, and Frederick E.O. Toye. The series hails from Kilter Films, Bad Robot Productions, and Warner Bros. Television.

 

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad