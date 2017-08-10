‘Westworld’ Season 2 Adds Three Actors, Including ‘Vikings’ Star

“Westworld” Season 2 is rounding out its cast with the addition of three new actors, Variety has confirmed.

Gustaf Skarsgård (pictured above), Fares Fares, and Betty Gabriel will all be joining the HBO series’ sophomore season. Skarsgård, known for playing Floki on the History series “Vikings,” will play Karl Strand, described as a white-collar guy comfortable in the field. Fares, who has appeared on the FX series “Tyrant” and in “Rogue One,” will play Antoine Costa, a tech expert. Gabriel, who most recently appeared in the blockbuster film “Get Out,” will be playing Maling, who is trying to restore order on the ground.

Skarsgård and Fares will be series regulars, while Gabriel will be recurring. Skarsgård is repped by MGMT. Entertainment and Agentfirman Planthaber/Kildén/Mandic in Sweden. Fares is repped by Magnolia Entertainment. Gabriel is repped by Greene & Associates Talent and Generate.

The three are the latest additions to the cast. Previously, Jonathan Tucker and Neil Jackson were both cast in Season 2 in recurring roles. Other new cast members include Katja Herbers, who was cast as a series regular. Louis Herthum and Talulah Riley, who were both in Season 1, have also been upped to series regulars.

HBO has not confirmed which cast members from the first season will be returning, as the finale ended with cliffhangers regarding characters’ fates. Season 1 starred Anthony Hopkins, Ed Harris, Evan Rachel Wood, James Marsden, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Jimmi Simpson, Rodrigo Santoro, Shannon Woodward, Ingrid Bolsø Berdal, Ben Barnes, Simon Quarterman, Angela Sarafyan, Luke Hemsworth, and Clifton Collins, Jr.

“Westworld” is created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, who serve as executive producers with J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Roberto Patino, Richard Lewis, and Ben Stephenson. Co-executive producers are Eugene Kelly, Ron Fitzgerald, and Frederick E.O. Toye. The series hails from Kilter Films, Bad Robot Productions, and Warner Bros. Television.