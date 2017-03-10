In today’s news roundup, ABC’s “Raised by Wolves” pilot casts yet another young star, HBO acquires the rights to a music documentary from Judd Apatow, and more.

CASTING

Young actress Izabella Alvarez, who most recently recurred in “Westworld,” has booked a series regular role on ABC’s “Raised by Wolves,” Variety has learned. “Raised By Wolves,” from “Juno” screenwriter Diablo Cody and executive producer Greg Berlanti, is about Sheila Gabel (Georgia King), one tough mother struggling to support her five opinionated, eccentric kids on a shoestring budget in a Midwestern town. Alvarez will play one of the children, Dolly Gabel, and joins previously announced young stars Cooper Friedman and Lulu Wilson. Also starring in the pilot is Craig T. Nelson. Aside from her role on HBO’s “Westworld,” the 13-year-old Alvarez’s credits include Showtime’s “Shameless” and the upcoming movie “Magic Camp.” She is repped by Curtis Talent Management and Coast to Coast Talent Group.

DEALS

HBO has acquired U.S. TV rights to the feature music documentary “May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers.” Co-directed and produced by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio, the film chronicles the band, fronted by brothers Scott and Seth Avett, on their journey from rural North Carolina childhoods to topping the charts and selling out arenas. The film also provides an inside look at their collaboration with legendary producer Rick Rubin while recording the 2017 Grammy-nominated album “True Sadness.” “May It Last” will have its world premiere at the South by Southwest Film Festival on March 15.

RATINGS

The second season of WGN America’s “Underground” got off to a solid start Wednesday night. The Season 2 premiere of the drama about the Underground Railroad noted a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.1 million viewers for its first telecast, staying even with the Season 1 finale in the demo and up about 100,000 viewers overall. It’ll likely double that haul once delayed viewing is tallied.