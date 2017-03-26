Fans of HBO’s “Westworld” weren’t the only ones fascinated by the show’s continuous twists and turns. During Saturday’s PaleyFest session at the Dolby Theater, stars of the fantasy drama revealed that they were kept in the dark throughout the production process on season one.

Ed Harris, who plays the mysterious Man in Black, got a big surprise early in during filming.

“I walked by my trailer and someone told me that Jimmi (Simpson) was the guy playing the younger me and I was like, ‘What?’ ” said Harris.

Evan Rachel Wood, who plays Dolores, had just as much fun as many fans guessing what potential storylines for rest of the season would be.

“One of my theories was that Arnold was at the center of the maze or that all of our human versions were going to be locked in there! I didn’t know Bernard was a host when we were doing our scenes,” she said.

“It helped that most of the time I didn’t know what was going on. We had no idea what was happening outside of our own worlds,” she added.

In keeping with this tradition, co-creators and showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy didn’t offer any hints or even teases about what’s to come in season two. When asked if the next season would be exploring different worlds, Nolan’s response was reserved.

“That would be fun wouldn’t it?” said Nolan.

Also in attendance were James Marsden, Thandie Newton, Jimmi Simpson and Robert Patino.

(Pictured: Ed Harris and James Marsden)