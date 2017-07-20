‘Westworld’ Comic-Con Experience Lets Fans Live Without Limits

“Westworld” arrived at its first San Diego Comic-Con in fine style, with a fan experience that is sure not to disappoint anyone who follows the HBO drama series.

Of course, this experience will not be open to everyone. From Thursday, July 20, through Sunday, July 23, attendees with a valid 2017 Comic-Con badge who are 21 and older who want to journey to Westworld will have to make an appointment with a Delos representative at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront Hotel. All appointments are on a first come, first served basis, with the representative taking appointments beginning at 9:30 a.m. until all appointments for that day are filled. All appointments for Sunday will be booked on Saturday.

If you are able to get in though, you are in for a treat. You will be sent to an offsite location, which HBO asks not to be revealed. There, you are greeted by two white-clad Delos hosts who play the parts of androids to perfection. You are then taken in groups of no more than six to the onboarding area, complete with a selection of Old West outfits and weapons on display. After mingling with a host in this part of the experience, you are then taken for a personality assessment down a hallway lined with model heads of different Westworld hosts.

As you enter the personality assessment area, you are told to ignore a door marked “Research and Development.” The door also happens to bear a logo that looks like “SW,” most likely a nod to the Samurai World that was briefly teased at the end of Season 1.

After a brief (and surprisingly accurate) personality assessment, a Delos employee decides whether you should receive a white hat or a black hat. With your new hat in hand, you are taken down a dark hallway where you are prompted to watch a brief introductory video, similar to the one first-time attendees watch on the show, though this one features quite a bit more blood.

Finally, you are escorted down the hallway to Sweetwater’s own Mariposa saloon, where a team of friendly bartenders is ready to make you a range of unique cocktail concoctions. Not to mention, a beautiful saloon girl circulates around the room chatting up the guests while a very familiar player piano issues out classic songs in the corner.

For fans who are not able to make it into the experience, do not despair. The cast and creators of the show will hold a panel in Hall H on Saturday, July 22, at 4:15 p.m. PT, which will be followed by an autograph signing at the Warner Bros. booth on the convention floor at 5:45 p.m.