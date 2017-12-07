Wendy McMahon Named President of ABC Owned Television Stations

Wendy McMahon has been named president of ABC Owned Television Stations. She succeeds Rebecca Campbell, who has shifted to head Disney’s operations in Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

McMahon has spent the past few years as senior VP of digital for the station group, which encompasses eight stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and five other markets. With the promotion, effective Jan. 1, she reports to Disney/ABC TV Group president Ben Sherwood.

“Wendy combines a deep understanding of the power of broadcast television, a passion for digital media and a broad vision for the future of local,” Sherwood said. “She is a high-impact leader who delivers results and inspires the best from those who work around her.”

McMahon worked for ABC’s Los Angeles flagship, KABC-TV, in creative services before shifting to the group-level digital post in 2015.

“I am passionate about the value and importance of local and am eager to work even more closely with Ben, the senior leaders at Disney/ABC and our incredible local station teams, McMahon said. Rebecca Campbell and the management of each of our owned stations have done an outstanding job of modernizing our brands and growing our business. I look forward to expanding on that positive momentum and leading the innovation that will help our stations rise to new heights.”