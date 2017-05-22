Weinstein Company Acquires Oliver Stone TV Series ‘Guantanamo’

The Weinstein Company has acquired the Oliver Stone-Daniel Voll series “Guantanamo,” the company announced Monday.

The project marks Stone’s first time as a director in scripted television. The show, created by Voll, focuses on the detainees held in the controversial prison, and those who defend and condemn them. Alexandra Milchan will produce with Weinstein Television. Stone plans to direct all of Season 1 with Voll as showrunner.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to work with Oliver,” Weinstein Company co-chair Harvey Weinstein said. “I’m a longtime fan and he’s one of our greatest filmmakers of all time. This is explosive material that will work from all sides. Daniel Voll’s incredible resume will make this amazing collaboration between him and Oliver both newsworthy and super watchable.”

The Guantanamo Bay detention camp was opened after the September 11 attacks to interrogate and imprison suspects in the war on terror. Various human rights organizations have condemned the treatment of the 780 prisoners held at Guantanamo. In 2009, President Obama vowed to close the camp, but was met with opposition. The camp remains open with 41 prisoners today.

“Oliver and I are excited about creating an immersive, highly cinematic series, filled with twists and turns, that explores the dark side of how America prosecutes its war on terror,” Voll added.

Guantanamo Bay has been the spotlighted in numerous films, documentaries, and television news special reports in the past, such as the 2007 Alex Gibney documentary “Taxi to the Dark Side” and the 2014 Kristen Stewart film “Camp X-Ray.”