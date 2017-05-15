‘Wayward’ Comic Series Optioned For TV By Manga Entertainment

“Wayward,” the ongoing action-drama comic series written by Jim Zub and illustrated by Steven Cummings, has been acquired by Manga Entertainment, the U.K.’s largest anime distributor. Manga will develop the comic series for television as a Japanese animated or live action series.

Set in modern Tokyo, “Wayward” follows Yokai, Japanese creatures and spirits of legend that battle against teenagers permeated with newfound supernatural power. The series launched to critical acclaim in August 2014 and is currently available in monthly comic format or via four collected trade paperbacks, with a new, deluxe hardcover collection arriving in July.

Zub and Cummings will act as creative consultants on the project, including development of the initial story treatment along with character and creature designs.

“We are very excited to be working with Jim and Steven to bring the characters and world of ‘Wayward’ to life for the screen,” said Jerome Mazandarani, COO of Manga Entertainment. “Jim and Steven have managed to create a truly unique, high stakes action-drama that feels fresh and authentic in its mixture of Japanese and Celtic mythology. We are very confident this story will connect with audiences across Asia and the rest of the world.”

“The crew at Manga intimately understand the anime market and have helped popularize some of the biggest brands in that space,” Zub said. “As Japanese art and animation continues to go global, co-producing ‘Wayward’ at a Japanese studio with Manga taking the lead is a natural choice.”

Zub is a Harvey and Shuster Award-nominated comic writer who has written comics such as “Samurai Jack” and “Dungeons & Dragons.” Cummings is an American comic book artist based in Japan who has done artwork for “Deadshot” and “Legends of the Dark Knight.”