Watch Hasan Minhaj’s Full Speech at the White House Correspondents Dinner

“The Daily Show” correspondent Hasan Minhaj was Saturday’s host at the Trump-less White House Correspondents Dinner in Washington.

Minhaj ripped everyone from Bill O’Reilly to the 45th President (“In four hours Donald Trump will be tweeting about how badly Nicki Minaj bombed at this dinner”). He also turned serious to acknowledge the importance of free speech and The First Amendment, a theme that echoed throughout the night at the annual media meets the White House event.

“Only in America can a Muslim get on this stage and make fun of the President,” he said.

