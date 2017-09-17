How to Watch the 2017 Emmy Awards

This year’s Primetime Emmy Awards show will be hosted by Stephen Colbert, who promises to be the first host in the ceremony’s history to incorporate nudity into the night’s events in addition to a show of support for victims of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma. For the first time since it premiered, the popular HBO series “Game of Thrones” is ineligible for awards this year due to its late premiere date, leaving the playing field wide open.

Sound interesting? Here’s how to watch “television’s biggest night.”

Those with traditional cable television subscriptions can tune in to CBS when the program airs on Sunday, Sept. 17, at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT. Those who don’t have cable can stream the event on CBS’ All Access platform on a mobile device, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, PS4, Xbox, or Windows 10, and those without subscriptions can sign up for a free trial.

DirecTV, Playstation Vue, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV will also stream the event. These services also offer free trials, but not every provider carries CBS, so viewers should be sure to check first.

The full list of nominees can be found here. “Westworld” and “Saturday Night Live” lead the pack this year with 22 nominations each.