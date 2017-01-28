NBC has given a pilot order to a medical drama from former “Law & Order: SVU” showrunner Warren Leight, Variety has learned.

Formerly titled “Salvation,” the untitled hourlong drama pilot will be executive produced Paul Haggis, and directed by Charles McDougall.

The drama is explained as a “real-time extreme event” medical series that follows the nurses and doctors of an understaffed Brooklyn hospital that becomes the borough’s last viable trauma center after a catastrophic hurricane wreaks havoc on the city. On a holiday weekend with few doctors on call, the medical staff will be pushed to make the most difficult life-and-death choices as they work to save their patients and themselves.

Sony Television is producing the pilot, marking the first major outing for Leight under his deal with the studio. In March 2015, the writer/producer/playwright inked a multi-year pact to develop new projects with Sony TV. He departed “SVU” after the 2015-2016 television season.

For Haggis, the medical drama marks his first broadcast television project in a decade. He last co-created “The Black Donnellys” on NBC in 2007, and since has focused on film, though he did serve as an executive producer and director on HBO’s mini-series “Show Me A Hero.” His movie credits include “In the Valley of Elah,” the James Bond pic “Quantam of Solace,” plus best picture Academy Award winners “Million Dollar Baby” and “Crash.” Prior to his success in film, he created “Family Law” and the long-running “Walker, Texas Ranger” for CBS.

The pilot marks the fourth drama NBC has ordered thus far. Also in contention for the 2017-2018 season is military hero drama “For God and Country;” suburban crime drama “Good Girls” from Shondaland alum Jenna Bans; and a virtual reality project, “Reverie,” from the “Extant” producers.

To stay updated with pilot season, check out Variety Insight’s Pilot Scorecard.