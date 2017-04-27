Warner Bros. TV Names Peter Girardi EVP of Blue Ribbon Content, Alternative Programming

Warner Bros. Television has named creative executive Peter Girardi to the new newly established position of executive vice president of Blue Ribbon Content (BRC) and alternative programming at Warner Bros. Animation (WBA), Variety has learned.

“Peter has done an outstanding job leading the creative team at Blue Ribbon Content, developing distinctive original programming as well as innovative and compelling series based on existing Studio properties,” said president of Warner Bros. Animation and Warner Digital Series Sam Register, to whom Girardi will report. “Whether working closely with our producers already under deals here at Warner Bros. Television Group or establishing relationships with new creative voices, Peter has been instrumental in quickly ramping up BRC’s development slate over the past two years, and he will now be charged with playing a key role in the Television Group’s efforts to grow BRC’s digital series business further in the future.”

In his new role at BRC, Warner Bros. TV’s digital studio, Girardi will oversee the day-to-day management of the division. He will continue to direct the activities of BRC’s creative affairs team, with responsibility for developing and producing new live-action series for the digital marketplace, as well as animated programs and original content for virtual reality. He will also oversee BRC’s physical production as well as business operations, including business and legal affairs, finance, administration and more. Andrew Mellett will continue to serve as BRC’s senior vice president of distribution and strategy, reporting to Girardi.

Girardi has served as BRC’s senior vice president of creative affairs since 2015 and led the expansion of its programming slate. Series produced by BRC under Girardi’s supervision include the live-action comedies “Now We’re Talking” for go90 as well as “Beerfest” and “JoJo Head” for CW Seed.

In his new role as executive vice president of alternative programming for WBA, Girardi will continue efforts to develop animated series and content for television and other platforms, as well as alternative programming for adult outlets such as Adult Swim. He recently developed and oversaw production of the original series “Right Now Kapow,” the first WBA show produced for Disney XD. He also developed and currently oversees “Mike Tyson Mysteries,” the comedy starring former boxing champion Mike Tyson, which will debut its third season on Adult Swim later this year.

Before joining WBA, Girardi had spent more than a decade as executive creative director of Funny Garbage, a company he founded in 1995. He executive produced and served as production designer on the Adult Swim series “Minoriteam” and “Saul of the Mole Men,” and was production designer and puppet designer for Comedy Central’s “Crank Yankers.” He also created the main title design for WBA series “The Batman,” “Teen Titans,” and “Duck Dodgers,” as well as for the theatrical motion picture “Friday After Next.”