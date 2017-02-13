Warner Bros. is restructuring and consolidating its U.K. television development and production operations by bringing together its five U.K. production companies with London-based Warner Bros. International Television Production.

The announcement, made Monday by president of Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Distribution Jeffrey R. Schlesinger, will see the CEOs of U.K. production outfits Wall to Wall, Twenty Twenty, Ricochet, Yalli and Renegade report directly to Ronald Goes, executive vice president of Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Distribution.

Schlesinger said the move would offer the individual companies better access to the resources of the global production and distribution operations unit already based in London. It will see the companies work more closely with creative and business executives across the global group, designed to offer a more integrated strategic focus and greater ability for the companies to grow and broaden their local audiences while also creating more local versions of their shows around the globe.

“With this restructure, we can better empower the experienced and talented executives of our production companies here in the U.K. to do what they do best – develop and produce great programming and franchises,” said Schlesinger.

Wall to Wall produces celebrity genealogy show “Who Do You Think You Are?” for the BBC. Twenty Twenty produces reality dating show “First Dates” for Channel 4. Ricochet’s documentary series “A New Life in Oz,” following six families as they emigrate to Australia, is currently airing on Channel 5. Yalli produces the U.K. version of comedy prankster show “Impractical Jokers” for BBC Three. Renegade has produced long-running reality show “Don’t Tell the Bride” since 2007, originally for the BBC Three and now for Sky 1.