Walter Presents Buys U.K., U.S. Rights to Israel’s ‘Mama’s Angel’ From Wild Bunch

Walter Presents has acquired first-window rights in the U.K. and U.S. to Keren Weissman’s Israeli thriller series “Mama’s Angel” from Wild Bunch TV.

Produced by Black Sheep Film Productions for YES TV, “Mama’s Angel” explores the underbelly of life in an affluent Tel Aviv suburb which is suddenly turned upside down by the brutal murder of a young boy. After the initial shock, the involvement of the local inhabitants in the case – direct or indirect – slowly begins to reveal itself, and previously unsuspected traumas and prejudices emerge.

“‘Mama’s Angel’ is a bold and powerful thriller which dares to expose the shocking consequences of moral, political and social prejudice – a totally compelling story with a serious point to make,” said Walter Iuzzolino, co-founder of Walter Presents.

The show will be released in the U.K. on the video-on-demand service next summer, kicking off with a special premiere of the first episodes on Channel 4. The U.S. premiere date will be announced later.

Walter Presents “will give a large exposure to Karen Weissman’s thrilling show based on a true story,” said Diana Bartha, who is overseeing international sales for Wild Bunch TV.

The show has also sold to SBS in Australia, Canal+ in Poland, among others. More deals are in negotiation. Wild Bunch TV will be shopping the series at Mipcom.

Wild Bunch launched its TV division two years ago with “Medici: Masters of Florence” and “Four Seasons in Havana.”