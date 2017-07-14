‘Walking Dead’ Stuntman Reportedly Died After Missing Safety Cushion by Inches

TV Reporter @JoeOtterson
John Bernecker
Courtesy of Youtube

“Walking Dead” stuntman John Bernecker reportedly died after missing a safety cushion while filming a stunt for the AMC series.

Bernecker was shooting a stunt for the show’s eighth season in which he was to fall off a balcony onto the cushion some 20 feet below, but missed and instead landed on the concrete, according to TMZ. Assistant director Matthew Goodwin told police that Bernecker missed “just by inches.”

AMC has not yet commented on Bernecker’s death.

Bernecker died on Wednesday at an Atlanta hospital from the injuries he sustained in the fall. He had been placed on a ventilator, which his family decided to turn off on Thursday night. AMC previously announced that they had temporarily shut down production in the wake of the tragedy.

Bernecker is a veteran stunt performer and fight choreographer. Per his IMDB page, he has worked on projects such as “Olympus Has Fallen,” “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” and “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay”  parts 1 and 2, and “Logan,” among many others. He is also listed as having worked on upcoming films like Marvel’s “Black Panther” and Dwayne Johnson’s “Rampage.” He has been an actor in several films, with small parts in “Logan,” “The Last Witch Hunter,” “Goosebumps,” and an episode of Season 1 of “True Detective.”

A SAG-AFTRA spokesperson said on Thursday the guild is investigating the accident.

“We have been informed of a serious injury to a SAG-AFTRA member on the set of ‘The Walking Dead’ and are investigating the situation,” a SAG-AFTRA spokesperson said on Thursday. “As always, the safety and security of our members and others on set is of crucial concern to us, and we are focused on this in our investigation. Our thoughts and prayers are with the performer and his family.”

