'Walking Dead' Sets Season 8 Premiere Date, Releases Key Art

Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes, Chandler
Gene Page/AMC

The Walking Dead” Season 8 premiere date and key art (below) was released by AMC on Wednesday.

Season 8 will officially premiere on Oct. 22 on AMC, with the premiere also happening to be the series’ 100th episode. The art, released ahead of the show’s annual panel at San Diego Comic-Con in Hall H, features Rick staring down Negan. In the Season 7 finale, the stage was set for the Alexandria-Hilltop-Kingdom coalition to square off against Negan and The Saviors.

Production on Season 8 was briefly shut down last week following an on-set accident Wednesday that led to the death of stuntman John Bernecker.

Berecker was filming a scene with series regular Austin Amelio that required him to fall approximately 22 feet off of a balcony onto a safety cushion below. But something went wrong during the jump and Bernecker instead landed on his head and neck on the concrete, missing the cushion by “just inches,” according to assistant director Matthew Goodwin.
Bernecker was airlifted to an Atlanta medical center, where he was placed on a ventilator. His family opted to turn the ventilator off on Thursday. The Coweta County Coroner’s office listed his official cause of death as blunt force trauma.
The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, OSHA, and SAG-AFTRA are currently investigating the incident.
The Walking Dead, Season 8. Photo Credit: Courtesy AMC

