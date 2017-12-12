‘Walking Dead’ Posts Lowest Midseason Finale Ratings Since Season 2

“The Walking Dead” Season 8 midseason finale on Sunday failed to give the AMC series a substantial lift in the Nielsen Live+Same Day ratings.

The episode averaged a 3.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.9 million viewers. That is up a few percentage points in both measures from last week’s season low (3.3, 7.5 million) but it is also the show’s lowest rated midseason finale since its second season back in 2011. That episode drew a 3.5 and 6.6 million viewers.

In addition, the first half of Season 8 averaged a 3.9 and 8.7 million viewers per episode. Season 7, by comparison, averaged a 5.7 in the key demo at its midway point, as well as 12.1 million viewers per episode.

This is the latest in a string of bad ratings news for the megahit AMC series this season. The Season 8 premiere was the show’s lowest-rated since its third season, despite the fact that the Season 8 premiere was also the show’s 100th episode.

Nevertheless, the midseason finale was by far the top-rated show of the night, with aftershow “Talking Dead” coming in second with a 1.4 rating and 3.4 million viewers.