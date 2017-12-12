‘Walking Dead’ Posts Lowest Midseason Finale Ratings Since Season 2

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Danai Gurira as Michonne, Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon - The Walking Dead _ Season 8, Episode 8 - Photo Credit: Gene Page/AMC
CREDIT: Gene Page/AMC

“The Walking Dead” Season 8 midseason finale on Sunday failed to give the AMC series a substantial lift in the Nielsen Live+Same Day ratings.

The episode averaged a 3.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.9 million viewers. That is up a few percentage points in both measures from last week’s season low (3.3, 7.5 million) but it is also the show’s lowest rated midseason finale since its second season back in 2011. That episode drew a 3.5 and 6.6 million viewers.

In addition, the first half of Season 8 averaged a 3.9 and 8.7 million viewers per episode. Season 7, by comparison, averaged a 5.7 in the key demo at its midway point, as well as 12.1 million viewers per episode.

This is the latest in a string of bad ratings news for the megahit AMC series this season. The Season 8 premiere was the show’s lowest-rated since its third season, despite the fact that the Season 8 premiere was also the show’s 100th episode.

Nevertheless, the midseason finale was by far the top-rated show of the night, with aftershow “Talking Dead” coming in second with a 1.4 rating and 3.4 million viewers.

 

More TV

  • Danai Gurira as Michonne, Norman Reedus

    'Walking Dead' Posts Lowest Midseason Finale Ratings Since Season 2

    “The Walking Dead” Season 8 midseason finale on Sunday failed to give the AMC series a substantial lift in the Nielsen Live+Same Day ratings. The episode averaged a 3.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.9 million viewers. That is up a few percentage points in both measures from last week’s season low (3.3, 7.5 million) […]

  • 'Today' Ratings Continue to Surge After

    'Today' Ratings Continue to Surge After Matt Lauer Departure

    “The Walking Dead” Season 8 midseason finale on Sunday failed to give the AMC series a substantial lift in the Nielsen Live+Same Day ratings. The episode averaged a 3.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.9 million viewers. That is up a few percentage points in both measures from last week’s season low (3.3, 7.5 million) […]

  • Entertainment One Inks Production Pact with

    Entertainment One Inks Production Pact With Emily Mortimer’s King Bee

    “The Walking Dead” Season 8 midseason finale on Sunday failed to give the AMC series a substantial lift in the Nielsen Live+Same Day ratings. The episode averaged a 3.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.9 million viewers. That is up a few percentage points in both measures from last week’s season low (3.3, 7.5 million) […]

  • European Parliament Rejects Key Proposed Digital

    European Parliament Rejects Key Proposed Digital Single Market Regulation

    “The Walking Dead” Season 8 midseason finale on Sunday failed to give the AMC series a substantial lift in the Nielsen Live+Same Day ratings. The episode averaged a 3.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.9 million viewers. That is up a few percentage points in both measures from last week’s season low (3.3, 7.5 million) […]

  • ** Strictly embargoed until 00:01 on

    Jenna Coleman Returning for ‘Victoria’ Season 3

    “The Walking Dead” Season 8 midseason finale on Sunday failed to give the AMC series a substantial lift in the Nielsen Live+Same Day ratings. The episode averaged a 3.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.9 million viewers. That is up a few percentage points in both measures from last week’s season low (3.3, 7.5 million) […]

  • Leyenda

    MICA: Mexico's Leyenda Brings to the Market TV Series 'La Amenaza Roja'

    “The Walking Dead” Season 8 midseason finale on Sunday failed to give the AMC series a substantial lift in the Nielsen Live+Same Day ratings. The episode averaged a 3.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.9 million viewers. That is up a few percentage points in both measures from last week’s season low (3.3, 7.5 million) […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad