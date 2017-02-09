“The Walking Dead” left viewers with a smidgen of hope when it signed off for its traditional mid-season hiatus in December: Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) had decided it was time for Alexandria to throw off the yoke of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and his Saviors once and for all. When we rejoin our intrepid newly minted rebels in the mid-season premiere on Sunday, Feb. 12, they’re confronted by obstacles both mental (convincing other communities to join their cause) and physical. AMC has provided us with an example of just such a physical barrier in the clip from the Season 7B premiere:

The gang must plow their way through a mess of cars blocking the highway and move the cars back to avoid letting the Saviors know they were there… And that’s not even half the trouble. Turns out Negan has rigged the road with a tripwire festooned with a large amount of dynamite.

The first half of Season 7 of “The Walking Dead” drew some flak for its decidedly nihilistic bent, focusing on Negan’s subjugation of Alexandria and the surrounding communities. The second half appears to be going in a different direction, first evidenced by the show’s choice of tagline: “Rise up.”