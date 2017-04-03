SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched the Season 7 finale of “The Walking Dead,” titled “The First Day of the Rest of Your Life.”

“The Walking Dead” star Andrew Lincoln says that he would like to have a guest role on the upcoming CBS All Access series “Star Trek: Discovery” so he could again work opposite his co-star Sonequa Martin-Green, who will play the lead role in the sci-fi series.

Lincoln revealed his “Star Trek” ambitions while praising Martin-Green following the Season 7 finale, which saw her character Sasha sacrifice herself in order to protect the group from Negan and the Saviors.

“She’s an incredible personality with incredible grace and strength and tenacity,” Lincoln told Variety. “She’s a very impressive woman. She will be leading that starship with the same class and fortitude. That is going to be one happy spaceship. I’d love to beam myself up at some point in some kind of Greg Nicotero special effects makeup.” When pressed if he would actually don some alien makeup and appear on the show, Lincoln said with a laugh, “No spoilers.”

The AMC zombie apocalypse series is well known for sending out departing cast members on a high-note, and Lincoln says Martin-Green’s exit was no exception. “The production team made sure that her final scenes were the last shots of the whole season,” he said. “They did it in the right way. She brings so much lightness and joy and heart to every occasion. Just watching her work is fantastic. She’s fully committed at all times and she’s going to be terribly, terribly missed. She’s one of the hearts of the show.”

In addition to Sasha’s demise, the Season 7 finale was filled with several tense and poignant moments, but one bright spot in all of it was the delightfully befuddled look and strange guttural sound Lincoln’s Rick Grimes made when Scavenger leader Jadis asks Michonne if she can have Rick for a night once the battle is over.

“I wasn’t supposed to articulate that noise but I couldn’t help myself,” he said. “It was this funny, silly sort of moment. We did it so many times and it got funnier and more ridiculous each time. The way [Pollyanna McIntosh] did it was brilliant.”