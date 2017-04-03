SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched the Season 7 finale of “The Walking Dead,” titled “The First Day of the Rest of Your Life.”

“The Walking Dead” bid farewell to one of its regulars on Sunday night.

Sonequa Martin-Green, who played Sasha Williams for five seasons, exited the show in one of its most memorable deaths to date.

She was captured by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) after her solo mission to kill him went awry. Morgan was so enamored by her beauty and bravery that he spared her life, and offered to bring her back to Alexandria and Rick’s (Andrew Lincoln) group alive — in a coffin for dramatic effect — in exchange for another victim.

Sasha climbed into the coffin knowing that Negan would open it upon arrival. Inside, she took the suicide pill Eugene (Josh McDermitt) gave her and died. When Negan opened the coffin, a zombified Sasha attacked him, allowing the Alexandrians to fight back in the ensuing chaos. Although it wasn’t shown on camera, Jesus (Tom Payne) holds Sasha down while Maggie (Lauren Cohan) stabs her.

Sasha was the third regular to die in Season 7, following the brutal deaths of Glenn (Steven Yeun) and Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) in the premiere. And while their deaths were the catalyst for the communities rising up against the Saviors, Sasha’s sacrifice is perhaps more impactful, given that she saved so many lives. She was also the closest to ever killing Negan, despite attempts by Carl (Chandler Riggs), Rosita (Christian Serratos), and even his own wives.

Check out the gallery below to see where Sasha's sacrifice ranks on the list of "Walking Dead" deaths.