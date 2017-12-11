‘Walking Dead’ Star’s Father Rips Series After Midseason Finale Death: ‘I Never Trusted Gimple or AMC’

SPOILER ALERT: Do not keep reading if you have not seen the Season 8 midseason finale of “The Walking Dead”

The father of a key “Walking Dead” character vented his frustrations with the show and showrunner Scott Gimple on social media following his son’s onscreen death in this Sunday’s midseason finale.

“Watching Gimple fire my son 2 weeks before his 18th birthday after telling him they wanted him for the next 3 years was disappointing,” William Riggs, father of Carl Grimes actor Chandler Riggs, wrote on Facebook. “I never trusted Gimple or AMC but Chandler did. I know how much it hurt him. But we do absolutely know how lucky we have been to be a part of it all and appreciate all the love from fans all these years!”

In the closing moments of the midseason finale, Carl revealed to his father Rick (Andrew Lincoln) that he had been bitten by a walker. He did not die at the end of the episode though, meaning he will get one more episode to say goodbye once the show returns in February.

“That is a bite on his side.… It will play out as bites play out on the show,” Gimple said Sunday on “Talking Dead.” “It’s very important to Carl’s story and the entire story, what happens in the next episode. I’m just focused on the fact that Carl right now is alive and he has some business to attend to. That is a one-way ticket. But I’d like to think that the things we see in the next episode are so important to his life and the other characters’ lives.”