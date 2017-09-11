‘The Walking Dead,’ ‘MacGyver’ Among TV Shows Shut Down by Irma

As the remains of Hurricane Irma move north, television series shooting in Georgia, including “The Walking Dead,” are shutting down production.

Sources confirmed to Variety that shooting on the AMC zombie drama has halted. The production suspension at this time is only slated to last for one day, though producers will reassess the situation Monday night or early Tuesday. New AMC series “Lodge 49,” which, like “The Walking Dead,” shoots in the Atlanta area, has also halted production.

Among the other Georgia television productions to have halted as the storm passes through the state is freshman ABC comedy “Kevin (Probably) Saves the World,” also tentatively slated to resume shooting Tuesday. CBS Television Studios’ “Dynasty,” “Valor,” and “MacGyver” are also shut down and expected to resume Tuesday, as are 20th Century Fox Television’s “The Gifted,” Star,” and “The Resident.”

By Monday, Irma had been downgraded to a tropical storm, but was causing significant damage in Georgia. According to news reports, the storm claimed two lives in Georgia on Monday.

On Sunday, Irma made landfall in Florida as a category 4 hurricane after causing major devastation throughout the Caribbean. The storm began to weaken as it moved through Florida, but took a heavy toll, claiming four lives and leaving more than 6.5 million customers without power, according to news reports.