‘Fixer Upper,’ ‘Walking Dead’ Among Most Watched Cable Telecasts in Q2 2017

TV Reporter @JoeOtterson
Fixer Upper and The Walking Dead
Courtesy of HGTV /AMC

AMC’s “The Walking Dead” and HGTV’s “Fixer Upper” drew the most-watched cable telecasts of the second quarter of 2017, according to Nielsen data.

The data, published on June 27, includes a blend of Live+7 with Live+3 numbers from June 12-21 and Live+Same Day numbers from June 22-27. In those measurements, “The Walking Dead” Season 7 finale was the most-watched episode of the quarter, pulling in over 16 million viewers in delayed viewing, despite the fact the show saw a drop in its ratings for the season. The Season 4 finale of “Fixer Upper” was a distant second with  5.21 million viewers.

Among other shows near the top of the list are the Season 3 premiere of AMC’s “Fear the Walking Dead,” the Season 5 finale of TNT’s “Major Crimes,” and the April 6 episode of Fox News’ “Hannity.”

Of the top 50 episodes for the quarter, AMC had the most with 15, including “Walking Dead,” “Fear the Walking Dead,” “Into the Badlands,” and “Better Call Saul.” USA Network was next with 10, thanks to “WWE Monday Night Raw,” which airs for three hours each week. Fox News drew seven of the top spots, while VH1 nabbed six.

Elsewhere on cable, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” enjoyed its most watched season ever thanks to moving from Logo to VH1. 859,000 total viewers tuned-in last the season finale, representing an increase of 218% over last season’s finale in adults 18-49. The full season was also up 122% from last season in that measure. In addition, “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” scored its most-watched quarter ever among total viewers. it averaged 1.5 million total viewers in Q2, up 2% versus Q1 2017 and 26% versus Q2 2016. June 2017 was Noah’s most-watched month ever, averaging 1.54 million total viewers.

Oprah Winfrey’s OWN meanwhile notched its highest second quarter prime average in network history in its key women 25-54 demographic, up 3% versus the prior quarter and the same period a year ago. The network also had four of the top six original scripted series on ad-supported cable for women 25-54 with its original dramas “The Haves and the Have Nots,” “Queen Sugar,” “If Loving You is Wrong” and “Greenleaf.”

Check out the top 50 cable episodes of Q2 below. Note that this list does not include sporting events like the NBA playoffs and Major League Baseball.

Network–Number of spots in top 50

AMC–15
USA–10
Fox News–7
VH1–6
Bravo–5
TNT–3
Investigation Discovery–2
BET–1
Discovery–1
HGTV–1

Top 50 Cable Telecasts for Q2 2017
PROGRAM DATE NET TOTAL VIEWERS
1. The Walking Dead 4/2/2017 AMC 16.41m
2. Fixer Upper 3/28/2017 HGTV 5.21m
3. Fear the Walking Dead 6/4/2017 AMC 5.07m
4. Major Crimes 4/12/2017 TNT 5.01m
5. Hannity 4/6/2017 Fox News 4.90m
6. Major Crimes 3/29/2017 TNT 4.66m
7. Fear the Walking Dead 6/4/2017 AMC 4.63m
8. Shepard Smith Reporting 4/6/2017 Fox News 4.57m
9. Street Outlaws 3/27/2017 Discovery 4.52m
10. Into the Badlands 4/2/2017 AMC 4.50m
11. WWE Monday Night Raw (9 p.m.) 4/3/2017 USA 4.40m
12. Major Crimes 4/5/2017 TNT 4.31m
13. Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery 4/9/2017 ID 4.25m
14. Real Houswives of Atlanta 5/7/2017 Bravo 4.24m
14. WWE Monday Night Raw (8 p.m) 4/3/2017 USA 4.24m
16. Fear the Walking Dead 6/11/2017 AMC 4.22m
17. Better Call Saul 5/22/2017 AMC 4.20m
18. Better Call Saul 5/15/2017 AMC 4.18m
19. Better Call Saul 5/8/2017 AMC 4.16m
20. WWE Monday Night Raw (10 p.m.) 4/3/2017 USA 4.12m
21. Love & Hip Hop Atlanta 3/27/2017 VH1 4.09m
22. Better Call Saul 6/5/2017 AMC 4.08m
23. Better Call Saul 4/10/2017 AMC 4.06m
24. WWE Monday Night Raw (9 p.m.) 4/10/2017 USA 4.05m
25. Better Call Saul 4/24/2017 AMC 4.00m
26. Love & Hip Hop Atlanta 4/2/2017 VH1 3.94m
27. Better Call Saul 5/1/2017 AMC 3.93m
28. The O’Reilly Factor 4/7/2017 Fox News 3.92m
29. Real Housewives of Atlanta 4/23/2017 Bravo 3.89m
30. Talking Dead 4/2/2017 AMC 3.88m
31. WWE Monday Night Raw (9 p.m.) 3/27/2017 USA 3.87m
32. BET Awards 6/25/2017 BET 3.83m
33. WWE Monday Night Raw (9 p.m.) 4/17/2017 USA 3.82m
33. The O’Reilly Factor 4/4/2017 Fox News 3.82m
35. Real Housewives of Atlanta 4/16/2017 Bravo 3.81m
35. WWE Monday Night Raw (8 p.m.) 4/10/2017 USA 3.81m
37. Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery 4/11/2017 ID 3.79m
38. Love & Hip Hop Atlanta 4/24/2017 VH1 3.78m
38. The O’Reilly Factor 4/10/2017 Fox News 3.78m
38. WWE Monday Night Raw (10 p.m.) 4/10/2017 USA 3.78m
41. Better Call Saul 4/17/2017 AMC 3.76m
41. Real Housewives of Atlanta 4/30/2017 Bravo 3.76m
43. Love & Hip Hop Atlanta 4/3/2017 VH1 3.73m
43. The O’Reilly Factor 4/6/2017 Fox News 3.73m
45. Real Housewives of Atlanta 4/9/2017 Bravo 3.72m
45. Love & Hip Hop Atlanta 4/10/2017 VH1 3.72m
47. WWE Monday Night Raw (8 p.m.) 4/17/2017 USA 3.70m
48. The O’Reilly Factor 4/3/2017 Fox News 3.69m
48. Love & Hip Hop Atlanta 6/12/2017 VH1 3.69m
50. WWE Monday Night Raw (8 p.m) 3/27/2017 USA 3.68m
 
Report Period: 03/27/2017 – 06/25/2017 Viewing Type: Live+7 Blended with Live+3 from 06/12/2017-06/21/2017 and Live+SD from 06/22/2017 to date
 

 

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More TV News from Variety

Loading
ad