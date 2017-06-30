‘Fixer Upper,’ ‘Walking Dead’ Among Most Watched Cable Telecasts in Q2 2017

AMC’s “The Walking Dead” and HGTV’s “Fixer Upper” drew the most-watched cable telecasts of the second quarter of 2017, according to Nielsen data.

The data, published on June 27, includes a blend of Live+7 with Live+3 numbers from June 12-21 and Live+Same Day numbers from June 22-27. In those measurements, “The Walking Dead” Season 7 finale was the most-watched episode of the quarter, pulling in over 16 million viewers in delayed viewing, despite the fact the show saw a drop in its ratings for the season. The Season 4 finale of “Fixer Upper” was a distant second with 5.21 million viewers.

Among other shows near the top of the list are the Season 3 premiere of AMC’s “Fear the Walking Dead,” the Season 5 finale of TNT’s “Major Crimes,” and the April 6 episode of Fox News’ “Hannity.”

Of the top 50 episodes for the quarter, AMC had the most with 15, including “Walking Dead,” “Fear the Walking Dead,” “Into the Badlands,” and “Better Call Saul.” USA Network was next with 10, thanks to “WWE Monday Night Raw,” which airs for three hours each week. Fox News drew seven of the top spots, while VH1 nabbed six.

Elsewhere on cable, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” enjoyed its most watched season ever thanks to moving from Logo to VH1. 859,000 total viewers tuned-in last the season finale, representing an increase of 218% over last season’s finale in adults 18-49. The full season was also up 122% from last season in that measure. In addition, “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” scored its most-watched quarter ever among total viewers. it averaged 1.5 million total viewers in Q2, up 2% versus Q1 2017 and 26% versus Q2 2016. June 2017 was Noah’s most-watched month ever, averaging 1.54 million total viewers.

Oprah Winfrey’s OWN meanwhile notched its highest second quarter prime average in network history in its key women 25-54 demographic, up 3% versus the prior quarter and the same period a year ago. The network also had four of the top six original scripted series on ad-supported cable for women 25-54 with its original dramas “The Haves and the Have Nots,” “Queen Sugar,” “If Loving You is Wrong” and “Greenleaf.”

Check out the top 50 cable episodes of Q2 below. Note that this list does not include sporting events like the NBA playoffs and Major League Baseball.

Network–Number of spots in top 50

AMC–15

USA–10

Fox News–7

VH1–6

Bravo–5

TNT–3

Investigation Discovery–2

BET–1

Discovery–1

HGTV–1