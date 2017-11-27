‘Walking Dead,’ ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Crossover Character Revealed to Be Lennie James

Lennie James Morgan Jones - The Walking Dead _ Season 7, Episode 14 - Photo Credit: Gene Page/AMC
CREDIT: Courtesy of AMC

The Walking Dead” and “Fear the Walking Dead” crossover character was revealed during Sunday’s episode of “Talking Dead” on AMC.

The crossover character will be Morgan Jones, played by Lennie James. James will appear in “Fear the Walking Dead’s” fourth season in 2018. Morgan appeared in the very first episode of the series as the first person Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) encountered in the new, zombie-filled world. He was largely absent from the series up until Season 5, though he did make an appearance in one episode of Season 3.

It was also revealed during “Talking Dead” that James’ first day of filming on “Fear the Walking Dead” would be Monday, Nov. 27. It is unclear if his character will be killed off the parent program, though it is known that the “Fear” is currently earlier in the timeline than “Walking Dead.” It is therefore possible that Morgan’s experience on the companion show will be a flashback for his character, filling in the time he was missing from the main series.

Even though Morgan is going to be featured on ‘Fear,’ he has a lot of story left on ‘The Walking Dead,’” said showrunner Scott M. Gimple in a statement read out on “Talking Dead.” “Morgan’s arc on ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 positioned him for the story on ‘Fear.’ It was also important to see ‘Fear’s’ world and characters through new yet familiar eyes.” 

Gimple was joined by “The Walking Dead’s” Melissa McBride, new cast member Avi Nash, and director Kevin Smith on the guest couch.

Fans had been calling for a crossover between the two shows for some time. “Walking Dead” creator Robert Kirkman revealed that they would get their wish during a New York Comic-Con panel back in October. Kirkman would only reveal that a character from one of the shows would make an appearance on the other.

“The Walking Dead” is currently in the midst of its eighth season, while “Fear the Walking Dead” concluded its third season on Oct. 15.

