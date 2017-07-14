‘Walking Dead’ Cast Members, Other Stars React to Death of Stuntman John Bernecker

Hollywood mourned the loss of “The Walking Dead” stuntman John Bernecker following his death from injuries sustained on set.

AMC halted production of the show’s eighth season in wake of the tragedy. Bernecker was shooting a scene in which he was supposed to fall off a 20-foot balcony onto a safety cushion below. He missed the cushion and hit the concrete instead.

Celebrities, including his “Walking Dead” castmates, offered condolences on Twitter to the veteran stunt performer and fight choreographer.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays Negan on the series, penned, “Deep sorrow today, and for every tomorrow. Love, respect, and condolences to John’s family and friends. He will be forever missed.”

Deep sorrow today, and for every tomorrow. Love, respect, and condolences to johns family, and friends. He will be forever missed. — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) July 14, 2017

“Keeping John Bernecker and his family in my thoughts,” wrote Peter Zimmerman, who plays Eduardo on the show.

Keeping John Bernecker and his family in my thoughts. #TWDFamily — Peter Zimmerman (@IamPeterZ) July 14, 2017

Lauren Cohan, who plays Maggie Greene on “Walking Dead,” shared, “No words can express my sadness for John Bernecker and his family. Thank you all for having them in your thoughts and prayers also.”

No words can express my sadness for John Bernecker and his family. Thank you all for having them in your thoughts and prayers also. — Lauren Cohan (@LaurenCohan) July 14, 2017

Actor Kellan Lutz described him as “one of the best most talented stuntmen I have ever been blessed to work with.”

#JohnBernecker was one of the best most talented stuntmen I have ever been blessed to work with. Praying for his family and loved ones! 🙏 — Kellan Lutz (@kellanlutz) July 14, 2017

“Condolences to the family and all [“The Walking Dead”] crew and team,” wrote screenwriter John Fusco.

#JohnBernecker #Respect Condolences to family and all TWD crew and team — John Fusco (@JohnFusco12) July 14, 2017

Actor Paul Feig said, “I mourn today with the stunt community at the tragic loss of stuntman John Bernecker.”

I mourn today with the stunt community at the tragic loss of stuntman John Bernecker. — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) July 14, 2017

“He was a kind person and an incredible talent,” actor John Francis Daley shared.

My deepest condolences go to the family and friends of stuntman John Bernecker. He was a kind person and an incredible talent. — John Francis Daley (@JohnFDaley) July 14, 2017

Read more reactions below:

I never worked with #JohnBernecker, but I have so much love, admiration and appreciation to all the dedicated stunt men and women #rip — Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) July 14, 2017

HUGE Prayers for our #WalkingDead stuntman John Bernecker & Family now! — Daniel Newmaη (@DanielNewman) July 14, 2017

John Bernecker#IMDb. Stunts are performed by real people who risk their lives for you, the audience, every day. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/ivMe8Shc8A — James Bamford (@JamesBamford) July 14, 2017