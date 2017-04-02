The Writers Guild of America is making the case to members for why the Peak TV era is fueling the need for significant changes to the pay scales for writers working in television.

The guild on Sunday released a slew of statistics to buttress the argument that writers are working longer but making less despite the abundance of jobs on TV series. The WGA also laid bare the financial straits of its health insurance plan in order to press for higher contributions from studio employers.

The data drop came two days after the guild agreed to restart contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on April 10. Tension has been rising between the sides since they ended two weeks of talks on March 23 and the guild initiated a strike authorization vote among members. The current Minimum Basic Agreement expires May 1.

The WGA told members that the AMPTP’s contract offer was insufficient to address the strains on working writers and the shortfall of its health plan.

The compensation structures in the guild’s 600-page Minimum Basic Agreement are becoming anachronistic at a time when most TV series no longer run 22-24 episodes in the traditional September-May TV season. The decline in residual income from network TV is also taking a huge bit out of writers’ paychecks.

“First, Peak TV is great creatively. The short season —10 to 13 episodes— that has come to predominate offers the luxury of tight story arcs. But, with the per-episode payment structure for TV writers, it pays for only half of a traditional full season, even though it usually takes the writer off the market for a full year,” the guild wrote.

The exponential growth of cable and streaming series that run anywhere from 6-13 episodes per season have taken a huge bite out of the earnings for mid- and lower-level writers in particular. Production on these shows is often longer than the seven- to eight-day norm of network TV, and they often take more time on the other end in post production. This means that writers who are paid by the episode in many cases are working longer than the two-week frame that those minimums were designed to support. The lengthy exclusive holds that writers face after a season is completed but before renewal decisions are made only makes the financial squeeze worse.

The pressure on earnings means that even experienced writers are working at or near guild scale, which amounts to a huge reversal of fortune.

According to the guild, median earnings for writers at all job classification levels have dropped between the 2013-14 season and 2015-16.