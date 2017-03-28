Investigation Discovery is headed deep into scripted territory. The Discovery-owned network has ordered six-part true crime drama “The Von Bulow Affair” from Universal Cable Productions for a 2018 run on ID.

The series will chronicle one of the more scandalous and sensational murder trials of the 1980s, that of Claus von Bulow, the Danish-born aristocrat accused of using insulin to kill his wife Sunny in order to inherit her fortune and marry his mistress. Von Bulow’s first conviction was overturned on appeal, and a second trial found him not guilty, but some still blame him for Sunny’s eventual death in 2008, more than a quarter century after she fell into a persistent vegetative state.

Based on the book “The Von Bulow Affair” by author and playwright William Wright, the series is executive produced by Meryl Poster (“Chicago,” “Cider House Rules,” “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce”) and Ilene Rosenzweig (“Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce”), who is the writer and executive producer on the project. The book and series tell the story from Sunny’s point of view, a counter to the 1990 film “Reversal of Fortune,” starring Jeremy Irons and Glenn Close (and based on book of the same name by von Bulow’s attorney Alan Dershowitz).

“’The Von Bulow Affair’ was as much a true crime whodunit as it was a family drama that opened the ‘mansion door’ on the dark deeds of, arguably, one of society’s most infamous villains,” said Henry Schleiff, group president at Discovery. “We are thrilled to partner with the talented team at Universal Cable Productions and acclaimed producer Meryl Poster to tell this nearly unbelievable story to an entirely new generation of viewers.”

“The Von Bulow family story has long fascinated America and the world. There are so many compelling, probing and conflicting facts from what we know that makes it a worthy story to dig into once again,” said Dawn Olmstead, EVP of development at Universal Cable Productions. “ID is the ideal partner for this story with their commitment to investigating history’s greatest true crime stories.”

“The Von Bulow Affair” is produced for Investigation Discovery by Universal Cable Productions, and is executive produced by Meryl Poster and Ilene Rosenzweig, who is also the writer/EP on the project and a former editor at the New York Times. For Investigation Discovery, Angela Bromstad is executive producer, Sara Kozak is senior vice president of production, Jane Latman is executive vice president of development, and Henry Schleiff is group president, Investigation Discovery, American Heroes Channel and Destination America. Poster is repped by Victoria Cook at Frankfurt, Kurnit Klein & Selz. Ilene Rosenzweig is represented by Gersh, Writ Large and attorney Michael Schenkman.

(Pictured: Sunny von Bulow in New York, 1968.)