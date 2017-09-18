‘The Voice’ Coaches on the ‘Chair-Turning’ Moments That Launched Their Careers (Watch)

Although most fans know Jennifer Hudson from “American Idol,” the newest coach to join “The Voice” doesn’t consider performing on the Fox show the show to be her biggest “chair turning moment.”

“I was seventh place,” Hudson says in a video tease ahead of the show’s Sept. 25 premiere on NBC. “I consider that not a big break, but a great opportunity.” But going home, she confesses, wasn’t easy. “When you are eliminated you think it’s over,” adds Hudson. Not surprisingly, she considers her breakthrough moment to have come two years later when she was cast as Effie in the movie, “Dreamgirls.” She would go on to win an Academy Award for the role. “If that’s not the biggest break, I don’t know what is honey,” Hudson cracks.

With “The Voice” fresh off of an Emmy win for Best Reality Competition, season 13’s current coaches, Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Miley Cyrus, and Hudson, are just shy of an EGOT between them.

So what was Shelton’s career-propelling moment? When friends in Oklahoma friends encouraged him to move to Nashville, he says. Levine, meanwhile, credits music business executives Tommy Allen and John DiNicola (“Dirty Dancing”). And Cyrus surprisingly notes that her father, Billy Ray, didn’t “push the button.” Adds Cyrus: “He just didn’t want me to have my heart broken.”

