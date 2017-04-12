CBS veteran late-night executive Vinnie Favale has been promoted to a new talent-development role at CBS Television Studios.

As senior vice president of talent development, Favale will identify new comedic talent and develop programming from the East Coast. He will also continue his role as program executive for “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

Favale first joined CBS in 1996 as the executive overseeing “Late Show With David Letterman,” staying with the series through its final episode in 2015. He continued on in that capacity as the franchise changed hands to new host Colbert that same year. He also developed and oversaw CBS’ syndicated late-night program “The Howard Stern Radio Show” from 1998 to 2001.

Favale was also one of the founding executives at Comedy Central, where he served as vice president of programming. He has a background in stand-up comedy, and made his stand-up debut on NBC’s “Late Night With David Letterman” in 1982. He is one of the original board members of Project Rebirth, the non-profit behind Peabody Award-winning 9/11 documentary “Project Rebirth,” which premiered on Showtime in 2011. His book “Web-Sightings: A Collection of Web Sites We’d Like to See” — one of the first consumer-focused books about the internet — was published by Pocket Books, a division of Simon & Schuster, in 1996.