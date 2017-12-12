TV News Roundup: ‘Knightfall’ Premiere Grows by 71 Percent in Delayed Viewing

In today’s roundup, Netflix released an early slate of its 2018 documentaries and History marks high viewership for “Knightfall” and “Vikings.”

RATINGS

The December 6 premiere of History’s “Knightfall” was watched by more than 3.0 million Total Viewers based on Live+3 viewing (+71% over Live+SD). Week two of “Vikings” Season 5 delivered 3.5 million Total Viewers in L+3, growing +6% versus the season premiere. This marks the first time in any season that “Vikings” has seen an increase in week two.

DATES

Netflix announced its early slate of 2018 documentaries. “The Trader (Sovdagari),” winner of the Best Short Documentary Award at Hot Docs and part of Sundance‘s 2018 shorts program, will be released Feb. 9 follows Gela as he sells secondhand clothes and household items from the back of his minibus while travelling the Eastern European country, Georgia in search of potatoes. “Ladies First,” which premieres on March 9, tells the story of Deepika Kumari who, as a girl born on the roadside to abject poverty in rural India, went in search of food, stumbled upon archery, and within four years became the number one archer in the world.”Ram Dass, Going Home,” centered around the psychedelic pioneer, author of Be Here Now, spiritual teacher, and advocate for death-and-dying awareness Dass as he approaches the end of his life, will be released on April 6. “End Game,” which will also make its world premiere at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, follows medical practitioners who are working on the cutting edge of life and death and will be released on May 4.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

MRC has promoted DJ Jacobs to Chief Financial Officer and Headof Business Development. Jacobs, previously SVP Corporate Development, will oversee a newly

combined Corporate Strategy, Finance, and Business Development Department where he will be in charge of MRC’s new business initiatives, film and TV underwriting, strategic planning, M&A, and financings. Jacobs who joined the company in 2011 will continue reporting to co-CEO’s, Asif Satchu and Modi Wiczyk. He is a member of the team overseeing MRC’s film co- financing efforts and greenlighting original films and TV series including “Baby Driver,” “Mortal Engines,” “Ozark,” for Netflix and the upcoming Starz original series,” Counterpart. “

Mike Napodano has been named senior vice president and chief technology officer for Disney-ABC Television Group. He will report to Bruce Rosenblum, president, Business Operations. As the senior member of the Disney-ABC technology team he will oversee the long-term technology vision and implementation and will be responsible for media operations and distribution, network operations and engineering, IT strategy and operations, and an integrated enterprise-wide consumer data platform. This includes a focus on the use, optimization and replenishment of current technology solutions, as well as an expanded responsibility for forward-looking digital technologies. He will also supervise the design and management of an enterprise-wide data platform for leveraging consumer data and driving business insights.