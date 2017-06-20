British TV Rules Monte Carlo TV Fest, ‘Victoria’ and ‘Fleabag’ Win Double Whammies

British television dominated the 57th Monte Carlo Television Festival where ITV’s glossy period drama “Victoria” won Golden Nymph Awards for both best TV drama and actress, while edgy explicit series “Fleabag,” from the BBC and Amazon, similarly scooped the best comedy show prize and the actress nod in that section.

The actress statuettes respectively in drama and comedy went to Jenna Coleman, who plays Queen Victoria in the hit ITV show, co-produced with PBS, and to Phoebe Waller-Bridge who is the “Fleabag” star, creator and writer.

Scottish comedian Robbie Coltrane took the prize for best actor in the long fiction section, which comprises TV movies and miniseries, for his tour-de-force performance in Channel 4’s four-part “National Treasure” as a beloved television comedian accused of rape. The show goes out on Hulu in the U.S.

The fiction jury headed by Argentinian multi-hyphenate Juan Jose Campanella (“The Secret in Their Eyes”) also awarded the Golden Nymph for best long fiction to French ISIS-themed telepic “Ne m’abandonne pas” (“Don’t Abandon Me”) about a Muslim mother in France contending with a 17-year-old girl determined to join Islamic terrorists in Syria. “Abandon” was made by Scarlett Production for France 2.

U.S. shows instead swept the Monte Carlo audience awards with CBS’s “NCIS” winning the audience nod for best drama and “The Big Bang Theory,” from Warner Bros. Television, for top comedy.

CBS’s “The Bold And The Beautiful” took the audience award for best soap and was celebrated with a glitzy 30th anniversary party in the garden of the Monte Carlo Bay hotel with cast, including Reign Edwards and Don Diamont, in attendance.

Monte Carlo’s news section jury awarded the top doc prize to “Dugma — The Button” by Norway’s Paul Salahadin Refsdal which looks at the day to-day-lives of men preparing to become Al Qaeda suicide bombers and is produced by Medieoperatorene. The doc Jury Grand Prize went to ITV’s “Saudi Arabia Uncovered,” produced by Hardcash Productions.

France 2 won in the best TV news item section for a special on the exodus from Mosul during the Iraqi civil war, while Brazil’s Globonews won the live reporting competition for its broadcast of explosive tapped conversations between former Brazilian presidents Dilma Rousseff and Luis Inacio Lula da Silva.

Awards were handed out during a star-studded ceremony attended by Prince Albert II who presented a lifetime achievement to Helen Mirren.

Faced with a TV fest frenzy in nearby France, Monte Carlo, which is the oldest TV fest in Europe, is managing to retain its prestige thanks in part to its rigorous selection process and high caliber juries. It has abandoned any pretence of becoming a market, focussing on premiers, star power, social media besides traditional media, and being an effective launching pad for shows with their European fan base.

A key aspect of Monte Carlo that continues to make it unique amid the proliferation of TV events is the side dedicated to news content.

Phil Rees, head of Al Jazeera’s Investigative Unit, who is a member of this year’s news content jury, underlined that news journalism and the whole world of factual television “is not a glamorous industry.”

“So I think it’s really good that this festival, unlike most others, allows those of us in that field to feel a sense of glamour and also recognition,” he said. “It offers a phenomenal boost to the factual industry, especially the documentary industry because it’s a prize that’s highly valued.”