TV News Roundup: Viceland Announces Premiere Dates for Summer Slate

In today’s roundup, Viceland has released the premiere dates for its summer slate, a co-creator of “Westworld” has re-upped her overall deal, and FX’s crack epidemic series has a premiere date.

DATES

Premiere dates have been announced for seven Viceland shows, including four new series and four renewals. “American Boyband,” a new series, chronicles star Kevin Abstract and his band’s journey across the U.S. in their first headlining tour. It premieres June 8 at 10:30 p.m. “What Would Diplo Do?” starring James Van Der Beek premieres August 3 at 10 p.m. and sees the “Dawson’s Creek” star as EDM megastar Diplo, exploring the life of a man who appeals to thousands of fans yet has been reported as underwhelming one-on-one. “Nuts + Bolts” also premieres August 3 at 10:30 p.m., and follows Tyler The Creator as he explores how some of his favorite things are made and then tries to remake them in his creative vision. “The Last Shot,” a documentary following an underground Mexican basketball league funded by drug cartels, premieres August 8 at 10 p.m.

The four renewed series include “States of Undress,” “Huang’s World,” “King of the Road,” and “Party Legends,” which premiere on June 6 at 10 p.m., June 28 at 10 p.m., June 8 at 9p.m., and June 8 at 10p.m. respectively. “States of Undress” stars model Hailey Gates as she travels around the world to uncover why people wear what they wear, and “Huang’s World” stars chef Eddie Huang as he examines how food intersects with multiculturalism and identity. “King of the Road” is a skater contest/scavenger hunt/endurance challenge presented by skating brand Thrasher featuring three teams comprised of some of the best skaters in the world. “Party Legends” sees notable personalities sharing some of their craziest party experiences as brought to life by filmmaker Lance Bangs.

FX has released the premiere date for its upcoming Los Angeles-based drama series “Snowfall,” which chronicles the beginning of the crack epidemic. The one-hour show will premiere July 5 at 10 p.m. The show stars Damson Idris, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Carter Hudson, and Emily Rios as various players affected by the epidemic. It was created by John Singleton, Eric Amadio, and Dave Andron and is executive produced by Singleton, Amadio, Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Michael London, and Trevor Engelson.

CASTING

Kiefer O’Reilly will co-star in Lifetime Network drama “I Am Elizabeth Smart,” as one of Smart’s younger brothers, Edward Smart, Jr. Edward is seen mainly in flashbacks as Smart narrates her experiences before, during, and after her 2002 abduction and imprisonment. This is the second time O’Reilly will play the younger sibling of a brutalized young girl, as he also played Burke Ramsey in the Lifetime Network drama “Who Killed JonBenet?” Elizabeth Smart is producing the film, with Sarah Walker directing a teleplay by Tory Walker.

DEALS

Lisa Joy, co-creator, executive producer and co-showrunner of HBO’s “Westworld,” has signed a new overall deal with Warner Bros TV, the studio behind the remake of Michael Crichton’s 1973 film. Joy shares showrunning responsibilities and credits with writer-director Jonathan Nolan, who is also under an overall deal at WBTV. Joy and Nolan’s production company Kilter Films produces the sci-fi drama along with J.J. Abram’s Bad Robot and WBTV. The show, which is preparing for its second season, has earned them a Critics Choice Award, and Golden Globe, PGA, and WGA nominations.

DEVELOPMENT

Route One Entertainment announced that they have secured the media rights to Mexican-American author Martin Limon‘s investigative crime novel Sueño and Bascom series, which includes 11 novels and a forthcoming 12th, as well as a collection of short stories, all of which take place in and around the army base in Seoul, South Korea during the 1970s. The television series will be executive produced by Route One CEO Russell Levine. The series follows George Sueño and Ernie Bascom, sergeants in the US 8th Army Criminal Investigation Division, as they investigate army-related crimes. The project will be the first under the company’s first look production deal with Blackbees Television Company. Blackbees’ CEO Michael Garcia will Executive Produce along with Levine and Route One’s Director of Development and Production Sophia Dilley.

EXECUTIVES

Joseph Boyle has been promoted to vice president of production and development for The Discovery Channel. As the previous senior director of production and development, Boyle was instrumental in shepherding “Deadliest Catch,” the pop-culture phenomenon “Naked and Afraid,” its spin-off “Naked and Afraid XL,” “Treasure Quest,” and newest ground-breaking series, “Cooper’s Treasure.” Boyle will continue to be based in Los Angeles and report to Chris Rantamaki, senior vice president of production and development.