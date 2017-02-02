Viceland is changing up its day-to-day leadership. The fledgling channel from A+E Networks and Vice Media has promoted Derek Freda and Guy Slattery to co-presidents of the network.

Freda and Slattery will take over the daily minutiae of managing the network. Freda had been executive vice president of production, and Slattery had been general manager.

Founding co-president Eddy Moretti will go back to his role as Vice Media’s chief creative officer, and his fellow founding co-president Spike Jonze will join him as co-chief creative officer. They’ll continue to oversee the channel along with Vice’s other creative content.

Freda and Slattery have both been with the channel since its inception. Freda had spent 15 years working with Jonze as a producer. Slattery came from the A+E Networks side, where he had been executive vice president of marketing for A+E and History, and had overseen the creation of the FYI channel.

Viceland launched in the U.S. and Canada at the end of February 2016. It has since expanded to the U.K., France, Australia, and New Zealand. It has garnered two Emmy nominations and a PGA award for LGBTQ travelogue series “Gaycation.” The network recently premiered new series “Hate Thy Neighbor,” “Rise,” “Nirvanna the Band the Show,” and has already entered the late-night space with “Desus & Mero.”