Vice Sets HBO Special ‘A World in Disarray’

Vice News will explore the unraveling of the post-World War II international order in its next HBO special, “Vice Special Report: A World in Disarray.” The special is set to premiere on the pay cabler July 21.

The special will feature Vice co-founder Suroosh Alvi and other correspondents examining the state of world affairs and investigating the nature of current international conflicts. It will feature interviews with Condoleezza Rice, Tony Blair, Samantha Power, and Ash Carter, as well as others.

“In this increasingly confusing modern political landscape, we thought it would be interesting to canvas the best minds in foreign policy in an attempt to make sense of what is actually happening and weigh in on the greatest dangers that are facing us today,” says Vice founder Shane Smith. “Marrying signature Vice on-the-ground reporting with unique insights and explanations of how we got here, from the people who were actually there at the table, makes for a foreign policy wonk’s dream. Enjoy!”

“Vice Special Report: A World in Disarray” is executive produced by Smith, Jason Mojica, Brendan Fitzgerald, Jonah Kaplan, Tim Clancy, Josh Tyrangiel and Eddy Moretti; Joanna Forscher serves as co-executive producer; Richard Haass is a consulting producer on the news special.