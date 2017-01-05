Viacom CEO Bob Bakish has tapped an 18-year company veteran to lead its domestic and international cable operations with the appointment of Sarah Levy as chief operating officer of Viacom’s Global Entertainment Group.

Levy will oversee operations and strategy for MTV, Comedy Central, VH1, Spike, CMT, TV Land, Logo and Viacom International Media Networks, the latter being the division Bakish headed for a decade before he was elevated to CEO in October. Levy will oversee a broad swath of Viacom’s businesses with the exception of Nickelodeon, BET and Paramount Pictures. She has a mandate to increase coordination and collaboration across the various networks. She reports to Bakish.

“Viacom is committed to making the changes necessary to enhance performance, and we are deeply focused on increasing coordination and collaboration across our individual brands,” Bakish said. “Aligning these network operations under Sarah represents an important step forward to becoming a stronger and more integrated organization. In Sarah’s nearly 20 years at Viacom, she has established a strong track record of success, and has been a key leader at Nickelodeon, helping to drive the network’s long-range strategy and the continued dominance of the brand across every screen and revenue stream.”

Levy’s appointment is the latest sign of rebuilding under Bakish at Viacom, which has struggled during the past two years with internal management turmoil and external forces pressuring its core cable business. Bakish has moved quickly to reorganize Viacom’s cable operations in an effort to reinvigorate its core brands.

Levy most recently had served as COO of Viacom’s Kids and Family Group, encompassing Nickelodeon. It’s unclear how her role will be filled in the kidvid group, led by Cyma Zarghami.

Levy echoed Bakish’s assertion that the restructuring of cable operations will be a boon to Viacom’s core cable brands, which have suffered ratings declines amid the explosion of competition and multiplatform viewing options.

“By taking a holistic view of our networks and establishing a unified and complementary strategy, we will capture the many opportunities that exist to optimize our portfolio for the benefit of our company, distributors and audiences,” Levy said.

Levy joined Nickelodeon in 1998 as director of business development. She rose through the ranks to oversee consumer products and ad sales. She’s also credited with leading Viacom’s acquisition of the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” franchise in 2009.

Before Nickelodeon, Levy worked at Disney and Goldman Sachs.