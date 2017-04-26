Viacom Hopes to Lure ‘Event’ Ads to New Paramount Network

Viacom hopes to turn some kinds of TV advertising into a must-see event.

When the company’s Paramount Network formally launches early next year, executives want some of the commercials to be as can’t-miss as some of the series they expect to run. Among discussions being held with advertisers are running programs with limited commercials as well as getting first-run ads that have not been seen elsewhere, said Sean Moran, Viacom’s head of sales.

“Premium storytelling is what the channel is all about,” said Moran. “That gives us a format that could let clients” tell some interesting tales of their own.

More to come…