Viacom Out of Chase for Scripps Networks

Viacom Inc. is no longer in the bidding for Scripps Networks Interactive, according to people familiar with the situation, leaving the owner of cable’s Food Network and HGTV to negotiate exclusively with Discovery Communications, the other media company pursuing a tie-up.

Viacom and Discovery declined to make executives available for comment. A Scripps spokesman said the company declined to comment. Even with Discovery and Scripps in closer talks, a sale is not guaranteed, these people cautioned.

Viacom, the owner of MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, had reportedly made an all-cash bid for Scripps, a move aimed at luring the Knoxville, Tenn., company’s sizable family ownership. But that raised a flag on Wall Street. “Essentially this means Viacom would very likely get downgraded to junk status from its current BBB- rating, something the company has been trying to avoid for the past few years,” noted Michael Nathanson, a media-industry analyst, in a recent research note. Viacom has been working to turn itself around as its networks suffer ratings declines and viewers migrate to new viewing venues.

    1. Daniel Quintanilla says:
      July 26, 2017 at 5:01 pm

      My guess is Viacom didn’t want a big headache with Scripps TV stations, though V would’ve had their own advantage in a bulk of Scripps stations.

      It was cable too that was attractive to Viacom, adding strong networks to their ailing portfolio.

      But now that V’s out the running, V can solely focus on their commitment to strengthen their cable brands.

      Or the price tag ended up being too high, and more than V was willing to chew.

    2. Tripp Fell says:
      July 26, 2017 at 4:52 pm

      Really? They’re doing so well with the channels they already own…..

