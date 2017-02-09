Viacom unleashed a slew of changes for its cable operations on Thursday, all designed to focus the conglomerate’s resources on six core channels that Viacom CEO Bob Bakish hopes will be a must-have for any pay-TV bundle.

In designating a half-dozen of Viacom’s 25 cable channels as “the flagship six,” as Bakish called them, the company is acknowledging the change in the pay-TV marketplace that has put Viacom at a disadvantage because of the size of its portfolio. Bakish on Thursday outlined a vision to investors that the U.S. pay-TV arena, which is undergoing radical changes of its own, will become more like Europe and the U.K. in offering consumers flexibility to buy themed packages of channels — entertainment, news, sports, etc. — rather than big catch-all bundles.

Bakish wants Viacom’s flagship six to be a must-have for any entertainment bundle. The decision to rebrand Spike TV as the Paramount Network in early 2018 is an effort to craft a broad-based general entertainment channel to complement a portfolio that covers kids (Nickelodeon, Nick Jr.), younger viewers (MTV, Comedy Central) and African-Americans (BET).

Among the key developments outlined by Bakish:

Scripted programming efforts for the cable group will be concentrated on Paramount Network. Bakish said the fact that each of Viacom’s major cablers were dabbling in scripted made it harder for any of them to get traction.

MTV in particular will significantly reduce the volume of scripted programming, returning its focus to unscripted and music. A new slate of programming will be unveiled at the upfront this spring and be on the air by summer.

A new team of development executives will be assembled to focused on cross-company collaborative efforts between Paramount Pictures and the flagship six cable brands. Those executives will have dual reporting structure to Paramount and the various channels.

Viacom does not intend to shutter any channels, at least not yet. “This is not a light-switch turning off a whole bunch of networks,” Bakish said.

The 19 other channels in the portfolio will be seen as “reinforcing” channels but will no longer receive as much investment in programming and marketing as the flagship six.

Bakish during a CNBC interview raised the specter of selling “non-strategic assets” to help cut down Viacom’s debt burden.

More to come