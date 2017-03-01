Viacom has named Bruce Gillmer as Head of Music and Music Talent for its Global Entertainment Group, Variety has learned.

In the newly created role, Gillmer will oversee music programming, talent and events for the portfolio. Gillmer will also continue in his current role at Viacom International Media Networks as EVP of Music and Talent Programming and Events and co-brand lead for MTV International. Gillmer will continue to report to Bob Bakish, President and Chief Executive Officer of Viacom.

“Music is a common thread that unites much of Viacom’s portfolio around the world, and we want to find even more powerful ways to connect artists and fans by leveraging our global scale, talent relationships, and programming expertise,” Bakish said. “Bruce is a passionate music industry leader who, during his tenure at MTV International, has orchestrated countless unforgettable performances, infused more music in the brand, and further established MTV as a worldwide leader in the space. I’m thrilled to have him in this role.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to continue this incredible journey and leverage the unique global scale of our iconic brands. Working alongside some of the most talented, creative minds in the business is truly an honor,” Gillmer said.

Gillmer will oversee the creation and execution of worldwide music initiatives, partnering with the Global Entertainment Group’s portfolio of brands, including MTV, where he will work closely with Chris McCarthy, president of MTV, VH1 and Logo, to lead the MTV U.S. Music and Talent team in amplifying music across the channel. In this role he will oversee Viacom’s largest music events around the world, and executive produce both the “MTV EMAs” and the “MTV Video Music Awards.” Internationally, Gillmer will continue to oversee all talent, music, events and programming, while co-directing the creative vision and operations for MTV International in partnership with Kerry Taylor, Senior Vice President of MTV International and Chief Marketing Officer of VIMN UK.

Gillmer began his career at Viacom in the MTV U.S. Music and Talent department. Prior to joining VIMN, Gillmer served as SVP of Music and Talent Relations for VH1 in the U.S., where he led the Music and Talent department on all music-driven shows, events and initiatives. Gillmer was involved in the co-development and production of “VH1 Divas Live,” the “VH1 Hip Hop Honors,” “VH1 Fashion Awards,” “Behind the Music,” and a variety of other shows, series and events.