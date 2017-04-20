Former VH1 programming executive Susan Levison has been named the senior vice president of alternative programming for CBS Television Studios, Variety has learned.

Levison will report to Ghen Maynard, senior executive vice president of alternative programming. She will work with Maynard to create and develop new alternative and unscripted content for all broadcast and cable networks, streaming services, and digital platforms.

“I’ve known Susan a long time and am excited to have her join me in building our alternative operations at the Studio,” said Maynard. “She brings an entrepreneurial spirit that I’ve long admired, as well as outstanding creative chops as a producer, seller and buyer.”

Levison joins CBS from VH1/Sony where she has been executive producing the scripted series “Daytime Divas,” starring Vanessa Williams. Prior to that, she served as executive vice president of original programming and production at VH1, overseeing all VH1 original programming and development for both the East and West coasts, as well as talent development.

During her tenure, Levison launched several hit series across all genres, including “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood,” which ranked as the number one new reality series of 2014, and the hit unscripted series “Dating Naked.” She left VH1 in November 2015 amid a string of executive changes at the Viacom-owned network. Previously, Levison was the first creative hire at FishBowl Worldwide Media, a startup production company. At FishBowl, Levison and her team sold and produced over one dozen pilots and five unscripted series for such networks as Discovery, Bravo, and TruTV.

Levison began her career at Fox, where she started in the alternative department developing shows such as “Paradise Hotel” and “The Simple Life.” She then moved to drama development and went on to comedy, where she served as senior vice president, overseeing development of the animated series “Bob’s Burgers” and “The Cleveland Show.”