VH1’s Liza Burnett Fefferman Adds Oversight of MTV Communications

VH1 and Logo communications chief Liza Burnett Fefferman has taken on oversight of MTV’s PR operation.

With the promotion, Fefferman will serve as senior VP of communications for VH1, MTV and Logo. Viacom’s cablers have been streamlining the management of key areas such as PR, marketing and programming in the last year amid the corporate overhaul of the company.

But Chris McCarthy, president of MTV, VH1 and Logo, mounted a search for a new top PR person at MTV after Viacom veteran Mark Jafar exited as head of corporate communications in May to join BuzzFeed.

Fefferman, known to reporters for her energetic efforts on behalf of her channels, earned the promotion by virtue of her track record at VH1 and Logo in a short time.

“In her short time at Viacom, Liza has significantly elevated the VH1 and Logo brands through strategic oversight and a team first approach” said Chris McCarthy, President, MTV, VH1 and Logo. “Her leadership, expertise and passion have helped us take a major step forward.”

Fefferman joined Viacom in May 2016 to head PR for VH1. She quickly added oversight of Logo. Before that, Fefferman worked in the film arena with stints at the Weinstein Co., the Weinstein’s Radius label and Samuel Goldwyn Films.

“It’s an incredible opportunity to be part of MTV and work with Chris whose remarkable track record of turning around brands is second to none,” said Fefferman. “We’ve got a great team and I’m looking forward to building on VH1 and Logo’s ongoing success.”