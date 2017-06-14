TV News Roundup: VH1 Sets ‘Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party’ Season 2 Premiere Date

In today’s roundup, “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party” gets a Season 2 premiere date, while Cartoon Network releases an original heroic cartoon series.

DATES

VH1 announced the return of “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party” for Monday, Oct. 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The second season will include some unique cuisines as Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg create distinctive themed-dinners for their celebrities guests. Guest appearances will include Jamie Foxx, Usher, Kelly Rowland, George Lopez, Laverne Cox and many more.

FIRST LOOKS

Cartoon Network released a sneak peak at the new series “OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes.” The show focuses on K.O., an endlessly optimistic kid attempting to be the greatest hero ever. With his friends Enid and Rad, K.O. attempts to fight off enemies in Lakewood Plaza Turbo. The series will premiere this August on Cartoon Network while the console game will launch this fall.

CASTING

“Game of Thrones” star Michiel Huisman has been cast in the Netflix adaptation of “The Haunting of Hill House.” The series is described as a modern re-imagining of Shirley Jackson’s novel of the same name. It follows four people as they spend a summer in a rented mansion. They soon begin to experience a wide range of supernatural phenomena. Huisman will play Steven Crane, a published supernatural author.