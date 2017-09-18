‘Veep’ Sees Third Comedy Series Emmy Win in Penultimate Season

Comedy legends Norman Lear and Carol Burnett presented Emmy award for best comedy series, which went for the third time to “Veep” — a comedy legend in its own right.

HBO’s political satire sealed its third consecutive best comedy series win. The series stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus as the scheming, amoral politician Selina Meyer, a former vice president and president, and her coterie of handlers and political strategists.

“I’m out of a job,” said “Veep” showrunner David Mandel, referring to the fact that the show will end after its seventh season in 2018.

Mandel also said the show had considered an impeachment storyline, but were afraid “somebody else might get to it first.”

Mandel brought the show’s massive team and cast onstage, and also thanked the show’s creator and former showrunner Armando Iannucci.

Louis-Dreyfus also set a new Emmy record with six consecutive wins for the same role.

“Veep” was this year’s most nominated comedy series with a total of 17 Emmy bids. The show has been nominated for best comedy series every year since its debut in 2012.