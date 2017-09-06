‘Veep’ to End With Season 7 on HBO

The seventh season of “Veep” will be the last for the HBO comedy.

“The decision to bring ‘Veep’ to a close at the end of next season is bittersweet,” said Casey Bloys, president, HBO programming. “We love the show and everyone involved but respect the producers’ choice to bring Selina Meyer’s journey to its conclusion after an extraordinary run of critical and award-winning acclaim. Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ comedic brilliance infused Selina with a dynamic presence and a vibrant wit which will ensure her a place in the history of television’s most iconic comedic characters. We look forward to producing the seventh and final season.”

The move to end the show comes four months after HBO renewed the series for a seventh season. Julia Louis-Dreyfus is currently nominated for best actress in a comedy series at the forthcoming Primetime Emmy Awards for her role as Selina Meyer, a U.S. senator-turned-Vice President-turned-President-turned-ex-President. If she wins, it will be Louis-Dreyfus sixth consecutive Emmy for the role.

“Veep” is the winner of 12 Primetime Emmy Awards, including two for outstanding comedy series. The series stars Louis-Dreyfus, Tony Hale, Anna Chlumsky, Matt Walsh, Reid Scott, Timothy Simons, Kevin Dunn, Gary Cole, and Sam Richardson also star. Created by Armando Iannucci, the series is executive produced by David Mandel, Frank Rich, Louis-Dreyfus, Lew Morton, and Morgan Sackett.

 

